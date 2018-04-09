JMP Group (JMP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their hold rating on shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) in a research report report published on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $5.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JMP Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of JMP opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.15, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. JMP Group has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. analysts anticipate that JMP Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.00%.

JMP Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JMP Group stock. Continental Advisors LLC lifted its position in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 295,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Continental Advisors LLC owned about 1.37% of JMP Group worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, formerly JMP Group, Inc, is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm. The Company operates in five segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, Corporate Credit, Investment Income and Corporate Costs. The Broker-Dealer segment includes a range of services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring and other strategic transactions.

