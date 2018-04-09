John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $57.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.22, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $74.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $259.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.67 million. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, insider Thomas J. Fordonski sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $134,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 43,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. It offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

