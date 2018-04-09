H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) CEO John Engquist Sells 1,696 Shares

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) CEO John Engquist sold 1,696 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $67,873.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,876,952.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Engquist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 21st, John Engquist sold 43,739 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,817,792.84.

On Wednesday, March 14th, John Engquist sold 3,171 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $130,486.65.

On Monday, March 12th, John Engquist sold 31,679 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,337,487.38.

On Thursday, March 8th, John Engquist sold 35,135 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,489,724.00.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $36.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $1,292.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.48. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.24.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $294.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.80 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 10.65%. analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 342.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,944,000 after purchasing an additional 741,588 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,654,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,116,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,052,000 after purchasing an additional 119,301 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,469,000 after purchasing an additional 114,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 546,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,223,000 after purchasing an additional 113,621 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEES has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. UBS restated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $45.00 price target on H&E Equipment Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc is an integrated equipment services company. The Company is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. As of December 31, 2016, the Company rented, sold and provided parts and services support for four core categories of specialized equipment: hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment; cranes; earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

