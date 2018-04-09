Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.2% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Vetr downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.58.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $20,172,712.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,477,673.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $128.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $120.95 and a fifty-two week high of $148.32. The company has a market capitalization of $343,679.78, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

