Osisko Mining Inc (OSK) Insider Purchases C$396,525.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) insider Jose Vizquerra purchased 155,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$396,525.00.

Jose Vizquerra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 2nd, Jose Vizquerra bought 1,800 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$4,482.00.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Jose Vizquerra purchased 24,900 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,744.00.

TSE:OSK traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$2.38. The company had a trading volume of 394,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,728. Osisko Mining Inc has a 1-year low of C$2.34 and a 1-year high of C$5.65.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Beacon Securities raised Osisko Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.08.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship properties include the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares (ha) located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec; and the Marban Block property, which comprises 30 mining claims and 3 mining concessions covering an area of 1,023.13 ha located between Val-d'Or and Malartic, Québec.

