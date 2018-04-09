Adidas (ADS) Given a €195.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase Analysts

Adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €195.00 ($240.74) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.75% from the stock’s previous close.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs set a €215.00 ($265.43) price objective on shares of Adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($209.88) price objective on shares of Adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Commerzbank set a €226.00 ($279.01) price objective on shares of Adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €205.00 ($253.09) price objective on shares of Adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €215.00 ($265.43) price objective on shares of Adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €212.88 ($262.82).

ADS stock traded down €1.60 ($1.98) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €202.60 ($250.12). The company had a trading volume of 725,282 shares. Adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($202.04) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($248.16).

About Adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

