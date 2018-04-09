Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €20.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €20.00 ($24.69) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on G. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.00 ($17.28) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS set a €17.00 ($20.99) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs set a €14.45 ($17.84) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €16.00 ($19.75) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a €13.80 ($17.04) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.33 ($20.16).

Shares of G stock traded up €0.03 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €15.73 ($19.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,790,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,000. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of €13.65 ($16.85) and a fifty-two week high of €16.48 ($20.35).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/jpmorgan-chase-20-00-price-target-for-assicurazioni-generali-g-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.