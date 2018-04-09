JPMorgan Chase Reiterates €67.00 Price Target for Lanxess (LXS)

JPMorgan Chase set a €67.00 ($82.72) price target on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note published on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($102.47) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, equinet set a €83.00 ($102.47) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €71.18 ($87.88).

Shares of LXS traded down €0.60 ($0.74) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €61.72 ($76.20). The company had a trading volume of 203,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a 12 month low of €59.89 ($73.94) and a 12 month high of €74.50 ($91.98).

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemicals and coatings industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and specialty chemicals industries; customer-specific specialties; and tire chemicals.

