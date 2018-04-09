JPMorgan Chase Begins Coverage on Millicom (MIICF)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase started coverage on shares of Millicom (OTCMKTS:MIICF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Millicom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of Millicom stock opened at $66.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Millicom has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $75.46. The firm has a market cap of $6,765.24, a P/E ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Millicom (OTCMKTS:MIICF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Millicom had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.20%. sell-side analysts expect that Millicom will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Millicom

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. It offers mobile services to approximately 53 million customers; pay-TV and broadband services; and a range of digital services, including high-speed data, cable TV, voice and SMS, mobile financial services, and business solutions.

