JPMorgan Chase Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Rotork (LON:ROR)

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 14th. They presently have a GBX 290 ($4.10) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s previous close.

ROR has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Jefferies Group raised shares of Rotork to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.83) to GBX 280 ($3.96) in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.45) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 255 ($3.60) to GBX 260 ($3.67) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.52) to GBX 310 ($4.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 285.41 ($4.03).

LON:ROR traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 280 ($3.96). 2,057,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,000. Rotork has a 1 year low of GBX 221.30 ($3.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 306.80 ($4.34).

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis acquired 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £1,436.22 ($2,029.99). Also, insider Stephen Rhys Jones sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.92), for a total transaction of £6,276.82 ($8,871.83).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

