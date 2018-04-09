TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $109.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase has a twelve month low of $81.64 and a twelve month high of $119.33. The firm has a market cap of $374,392.41, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $24.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. JPMorgan Chase’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Nomura set a $115.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

In other news, Director James S. Crown bought 7,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.37 per share, for a total transaction of $825,333.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 305,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,677,048.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marianne Lake sold 9,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $1,031,750.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,570,264.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,115. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

