JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase accounts for about 2.6% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $11,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase stock opened at $109.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374,392.41, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase has a 12 month low of $81.64 and a 12 month high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. JPMorgan Chase’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.58.

In other news, Director James S. Crown acquired 7,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.37 per share, with a total value of $825,333.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 305,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,677,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 17,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $1,913,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/jpmorgan-chase-jpm-shares-sold-by-chemung-canal-trust-co.html.

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.