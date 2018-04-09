JPMorgan Chase Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Allied Irish Banks (ALBK)

JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Allied Irish Banks (LON:ALBK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

ALBK opened at GBX 5.43 ($0.08) on Thursday. Allied Irish Banks has a 52-week low of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 10.03 ($0.14).

Allied Irish Banks Company Profile

Allied Irish Banks, p.l.c. provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and corporate customers primarily in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. The company offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, demand deposits, regular saver deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

