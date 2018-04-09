Analyzing DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI) and Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) and DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Juniper Networks and DASAN Zhone Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juniper Networks 6.26% 13.34% 6.83% DASAN Zhone Solutions 0.46% 1.70% 0.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Juniper Networks and DASAN Zhone Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Juniper Networks 2 17 8 0 2.22 DASAN Zhone Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Juniper Networks currently has a consensus price target of $28.58, suggesting a potential upside of 18.62%. Given Juniper Networks’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Juniper Networks is more favorable than DASAN Zhone Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Juniper Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of DASAN Zhone Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Juniper Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.1% of DASAN Zhone Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Juniper Networks and DASAN Zhone Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juniper Networks $5.03 billion 1.65 $306.20 million $1.73 13.92 DASAN Zhone Solutions $247.11 million 0.74 $1.07 million $0.07 160.00

Juniper Networks has higher revenue and earnings than DASAN Zhone Solutions. Juniper Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DASAN Zhone Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Juniper Networks pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. DASAN Zhone Solutions does not pay a dividend. Juniper Networks pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Juniper Networks has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DASAN Zhone Solutions has a beta of 3.67, meaning that its stock price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Juniper Networks beats DASAN Zhone Solutions on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company sells its high-performance network products and service offerings across routing, switching and security. Its products address network requirements for global service providers, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The Company offers its customers various services, including technical support, professional services, education and training programs. The Company’s Junos Platform enables its customers to expand network software into the application space, and deploy software clients to control delivery. The Junos Platform includes a range of products, such as Junos Operating System (OS) and Junos Space.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc., formerly Zhone Technologies, Inc., designs, develops and manufactures communications network equipment for telecommunications operators and enterprises across the world. The Company’s products provide enterprise solutions that enable both network service providers and enterprises to deliver high speed fiber access, while transporting voice, video and data to the end user. In addition to its product offerings in its core business, it offers FiberLAN Passive Optical local area network (LAN), which provides an alternative to switched copper-based LANs. The customers of its FiberLAN business include hospitality, government, education, manufacturing and business enterprises. Its products span two categories: SLMS Products, and Legacy, Service and Other Products. Its SLMS Products include Broadband Aggregation and Service, Customer Premise Equipment (CPE), Zhone Management System and FiberLAN Passive Optical LAN.

