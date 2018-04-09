Columbia Laboratories (NASDAQ:JNP) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Columbia Laboratories (NASDAQ:JNP) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Columbia Laboratories earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.1386077718791 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

JNP stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. Columbia Laboratories has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $114.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Columbia Laboratories (NASDAQ:JNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. Columbia Laboratories had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. research analysts expect that Columbia Laboratories will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Columbia Laboratories from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Columbia Laboratories

Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a women's health therapeutic company, focuses on developing therapeutics that address unmet medical needs in women's health. The company develops its products using its drug delivery technologies, including bioadhesive delivery system, a polymer designed to adhere to epithelial surfaces or mucosa for sustained and controlled delivery of active drug product; and a novel intra-vaginal ring (IVR) technology.

