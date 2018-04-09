Jupai (JP) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Jupai (NYSE:JP) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Jupai earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 46.9574670884863 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Jupai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st.

Shares of NYSE JP opened at $19.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.98, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.05. Jupai has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter. Jupai had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 24.75%.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th.

Jupai Company Profile

Jupai Holdings Limited (Jupai), formerly Jupai Investment Group, is a Cayman Islands-based third-party wealth management service provider. The Company focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to individuals in People’s Republic of China (PRC) who have investable assets in excess of three million Renminbi (RMB).

