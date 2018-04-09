Just Energy (JE) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Just Energy (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Just Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 44.943569369855 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:JE opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.35. Just Energy has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $666.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Just Energy (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $718.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.79 million. Just Energy had a net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 214.69%. equities analysts forecast that Just Energy will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Just Energy’s payout ratio is 118.18%.

Just Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase 9,730,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

JE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Just Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC raised shares of Just Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Just Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Just Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Just Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Just Energy Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

