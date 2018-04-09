Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 197.50 ($2.79).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JUST shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($3.11) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 153 ($2.16) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Friday, March 16th.

Shares of LON JUST traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 138.90 ($1.96). The company had a trading volume of 807,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. Just Group has a 12-month low of GBX 119.55 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 173 ($2.45).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.55 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Just Group’s previous dividend of $1.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Just Group PLC (JUST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/just-group-plc-just-receives-consensus-rating-of-buy-from-analysts.html.

About Just Group

Just Group plc, formerly JRP Group plc, is a financial services company. Its segments are insurance, other segments and corporate activities. The insurance segment writes insurance products for the retirement market, which include guaranteed income for life solutions and defined benefit de-risking solutions, care plans, and drawdown contracts, and invests the premiums received from these contracts in corporate bonds, lifetime mortgage advances, and other financial investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.