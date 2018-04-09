Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 170,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $2,185,436.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,108,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,772,394.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,353,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.10. 926,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,456. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/kala-pharmaceuticals-inc-kala-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-37-per-share-updated-updated-updated.html.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology. The Company’s initial focus is on the treatment of eye diseases. The Company’s product candidate includes KPI-121 1%, KPI-121 0.25% and MPP rTKI Program.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.