KAR Auction Services (KAR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KAR. JPMorgan Chase increased their target price on KAR Auction Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on KAR Auction Services from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

NYSE:KAR opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $7,204.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $890.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rebecca C. Polak sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $2,472,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $549,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,751 shares of company stock worth $3,495,282 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,391,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,299,000 after purchasing an additional 850,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 825,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,631,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,430,000 after purchasing an additional 748,589 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,501,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,818,000 after purchasing an additional 644,093 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,470,000 after purchasing an additional 385,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc is a provider of whole car auction services in North America, and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: ADESA, Inc (ADESA Auctions or ADESA), Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc (IAA) and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC).

