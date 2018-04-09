KAR Auction Services (KAR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KAR Auction Services earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.2813879836604 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

KAR traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,651. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $7,204.32, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $890.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.22 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KAR. SunTrust Banks began coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on KAR Auction Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on KAR Auction Services from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.89.

In other KAR Auction Services news, insider Rebecca C. Polak sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $2,472,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa A. Price sold 6,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $354,730.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,282. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc is a provider of whole car auction services in North America, and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: ADESA, Inc (ADESA Auctions or ADESA), Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc (IAA) and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC).

