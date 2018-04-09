Barclays Analysts Give KB Home (NYSE:KBH) a $27.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a report released on Friday, March 23rd, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on KB Home from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo raised KB Home from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised KB Home from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.69.

KB Home stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. KB Home has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2,523.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $871.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.77 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $4,066,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas F. Norton sold 47,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $1,430,467.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in KB Home by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 682,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,749 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in KB Home by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 200,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/kb-home-kbh-pt-set-at-27-00-by-barclays-updated-updated.html.

About KB Home

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.