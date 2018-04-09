KB3Coin Market Cap Tops $0.00 (KB3)

KB3Coin (CURRENCY:KB3) traded down 38.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, KB3Coin has traded flat against the dollar. KB3Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $206,023.00 worth of KB3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KB3Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00763291 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014532 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014868 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00039347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00175793 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00051842 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

KB3Coin Profile

KB3Coin’s total supply is 622,292,098 coins. KB3Coin’s official Twitter account is @B3Coins. The official website for KB3Coin is b3coin.io.

KB3Coin Coin Trading

KB3Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase KB3Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KB3Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KB3Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

