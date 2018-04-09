Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.06 Million Position in KBR (KBR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,360 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of KBR worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leucadia National Corp grew its stake in shares of KBR by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Leucadia National Corp now owns 19,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KBR by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth $113,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KBR. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut KBR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $24.00 target price on KBR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on KBR from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,221.85, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. KBR has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. KBR had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. analysts predict that KBR will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

