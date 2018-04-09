3,068 Shares in VF Co. (NYSE:VFC) Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VF Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of VF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 62,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of VF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,016,000 after buying an additional 12,756 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 21,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC opened at $76.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30,271.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. VF Co. has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $84.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. VF had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that VF Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.74%.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray upgraded VF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

