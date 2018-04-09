4,785 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 438.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $68.45 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $58.24 and a 1 year high of $75.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.2477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

