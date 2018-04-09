KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,136 Shares of iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (NYSEARCA:FXI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,081,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,450,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,610,000.

Shares of iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index stock opened at $45.97 on Monday. iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

