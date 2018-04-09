9,912 Shares in Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 11,438.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Solaris Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $33.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,566.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.5875 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 110.33%.

In other Iron Mountain news, insider William L. Meaney sold 11,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $408,509.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,947.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William L. Meaney sold 24,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $774,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,270.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,029 shares of company stock worth $1,349,120 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

