Financial Institutions (FISI) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $35.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FISI. BidaskClub cut shares of Financial Institutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Financial Institutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.17.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.15. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 9.07%. analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. acquired 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,189.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,119.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 589,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/keefe-bruyette-woods-lowers-financial-institutions-fisi-to-market-perform-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.