KekCoin Price Up 13.2% Over Last Week (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, KekCoin has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KekCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KekCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $10,158.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00198947 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00135782 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.49 or 0.05159620 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00183840 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018213 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034088 BTC.

KekCoin Profile

KekCoin (KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,610,198 coins and its circulating supply is 10,610,198 coins. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore. The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KekCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KekCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.