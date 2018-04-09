KEMET Co. (KEM) Position Boosted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 656.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of KEMET worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of KEMET during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KEMET during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KEMET by 771.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KEMET during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of KEMET by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other KEMET news, CEO Per Olof Loof sold 5,500 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $96,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,751,874.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gurminder S. Bedi sold 24,999 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $501,729.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,704.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,021 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of KEMET in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

KEM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.29. 511,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 3.61. KEMET Co. has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.49.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.68 million. KEMET had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 22.51%. KEMET’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that KEMET Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide and the TOKIN brand in Japan and Korea. The company operates through three segments: Solid Capacitors; Film and Electrolytics; and Electro-magnetic, Sensors & Actuators.

