Ken Stern & Associates Inc. Sells 4,191 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Ken Stern & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,569 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.4% of Ken Stern & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ken Stern & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 25,674,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,330,946,000 after acquiring an additional 498,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 41.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,455,439 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,112,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322,645 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 68.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,429,265 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $696,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,218,088 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $581,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,089,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $577,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $48,626.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Thompson sold 50,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,140,895.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,551,962.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,682 shares of company stock worth $6,116,080 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. ValuEngine downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nomura raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Vetr downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.42 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.12. 8,322,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,827,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $78,636.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.41. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

