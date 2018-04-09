Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.67. Kennametal reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.78 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,831 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 220,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $6,074,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMT opened at $39.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3,198.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $52.52.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc is a supplier of tooling, engineered components and materials consumed in production processes. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment generally serves customers that operate in industrial end markets, such as transportation, general engineering, aerospace and defense.

