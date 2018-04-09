Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €108.00 Price Target for Rheinmetall (RHM)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($133.33) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($166.67) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €122.00 ($150.62) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. equinet set a €110.00 ($135.80) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS set a €130.00 ($160.49) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a €112.00 ($138.27) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €118.71 ($146.56).

Shares of Rheinmetall stock traded up €0.25 ($0.31) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €116.50 ($143.83). The company had a trading volume of 91,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €71.11 ($87.79) and a fifty-two week high of €116.80 ($144.20).

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

