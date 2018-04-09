Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €65.50 ($80.86) price target from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SY1. UBS set a €70.00 ($86.42) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($71.60) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs set a €55.60 ($68.64) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Societe Generale set a €85.00 ($104.94) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($82.72) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €67.78 ($83.68).

SY1 stock traded up €0.36 ($0.44) on Wednesday, hitting €65.40 ($80.74). The company had a trading volume of 157,399 shares. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($70.32) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($90.72).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €65.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/kepler-capital-markets-analysts-give-symrise-sy1-a-65-50-price-target-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.