Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €17.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.99) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note published on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($32.10) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Commerzbank set a €22.90 ($28.27) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. UBS set a €30.00 ($37.04) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Group set a €15.50 ($19.14) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.50 ($32.72) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €23.23 ($28.68).

Shares of ETR:UN01 traded down €0.32 ($0.40) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €23.45 ($28.95). 413,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a 12 month low of €14.14 ($17.46) and a 12 month high of €26.64 ($32.89).

About Uniper

Uniper SE engages in the power generation and commodity trading businesses. It operates through European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates a portfolio of power plants, including fossil fuel, gas, coal, oil, combined gas and steam, hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, solar, and wind power plants; and trades in commodities, such as power, emission certificates, natural gas, LNG, coal, and freight.

