Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $4.86 Million Position in KeyCorp (KEY)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2,277.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 5,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Jump Trading LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $527,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,368.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Gorman sold 56,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,175,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,857 shares of company stock worth $1,953,548 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEY opened at $19.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,248.52, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

