Research Analysts Offer Predictions for DXP Enterprises, Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DXP Enterprises in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DXP Enterprises’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $48.00 price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NASDAQ DXPE traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $37.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.55. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $647.80, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 2.26.

In other news, CEO David R. Little sold 49,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,010,087.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,304,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,625,528.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David C. Vinson sold 7,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,563 shares in the company, valued at $422,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,306 shares of company stock worth $2,546,624. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 492,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 142,630 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 9.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,471,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 19,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,089,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,222,000 after acquiring an additional 77,365 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/keycorp-weighs-in-on-dxp-enterprises-incs-q1-2018-earnings-dxpe-updated-updated.html.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXP Enterprises (DXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.