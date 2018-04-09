The Keyw (NASDAQ:KEYW) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Keyw (NASDAQ:KEYW) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, March 16th.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded The Keyw from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Keyw from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Chardan Capital downgraded The Keyw from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Keyw in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on The Keyw and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of KEYW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,558. The Keyw has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $398.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Keyw by 32.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Keyw during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The Keyw by 31.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Keyw in the third quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Concourse Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Keyw by 381.5% in the third quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 56,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/keyw-keyw-rating-lowered-to-buy-at-bidaskclub-updated-updated-updated.html.

The Keyw Company Profile

The KEYW Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities. Its solutions are designed to respond to meet the critical needs for agile intelligence and to assist the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for The Keyw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Keyw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.