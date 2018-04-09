Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.20

News coverage about Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kimball Electronics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 44.6264107407444 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of KE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.35. 15,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,823. Kimball Electronics has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $435.12, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $258.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing durable electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety markets primarily in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand. Its engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services; rapid prototyping and new product introduction support; production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies; industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes; product design and process validation and qualification; reliability testing; assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products; supply chain services; and product life cycle management services.

