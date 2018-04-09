Kin Price Down 34.6% This Week (CRYPTO:KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Kin token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, EtherDelta and Mercatox. Kin has a total market cap of $83.69 million and approximately $740,869.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00777993 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00175516 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037975 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052265 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin’s launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activites such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem . The Kin token will will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. “

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, EtherDelta, Mercatox, CoinFalcon, IDEX and COSS. It is not possible to buy Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.