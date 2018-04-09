Kion Group AG (KGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €76.34 ($94.25).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KGX shares. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup set a €88.00 ($108.64) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($71.60) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Kion Group (FRA KGX) opened at €74.18 ($91.58) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8,920.00 and a PE ratio of 20.16. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($71.44) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($101.01).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services. The company provides diesel and LPG gas forklift trucks, electric forklift trucks, warehouse handling equipment, platform trucks and tractors, and used trucks; Ad hoc services and spare parts; RFID, racking, automation, transport control, and stock management systems, as well as IT and logistics, and fleet data management solutions; and financing and leasing services, as well as truck rental services.

