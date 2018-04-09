Kion Group (KGX) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €82.00 ($101.23) price target from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($104.94) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €78.00 ($96.30) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €76.56 ($94.52).

Shares of FRA KGX traded down €0.26 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €76.92 ($94.96). The stock had a trading volume of 229,098 shares. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($71.44) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($101.01).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services. The company provides diesel and LPG gas forklift trucks, electric forklift trucks, warehouse handling equipment, platform trucks and tractors, and used trucks; Ad hoc services and spare parts; RFID, racking, automation, transport control, and stock management systems, as well as IT and logistics, and fleet data management solutions; and financing and leasing services, as well as truck rental services.

