Kirkland’s Home (KIRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kirkland’s Home (NASDAQ:KIRK) to report sales of $140.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirkland’s Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.02 million and the highest is $140.10 million. Kirkland’s Home reported sales of $132.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirkland’s Home will report full-year sales of $140.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $648.94 million to $650.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $663.44 million per share, with estimates ranging from $656.88 million to $670.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kirkland’s Home.

Kirkland’s Home (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Kirkland’s Home had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $224.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KIRK shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland’s Home in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland’s Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley set a $12.50 price target on Kirkland’s Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kirkland’s Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

In related news, insider W Michael Madden sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $150,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,475.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kirkland’s Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kirkland’s Home by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Kirkland’s Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL acquired a new position in Kirkland’s Home during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s Home during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kirkland’s Home stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,612. Kirkland’s Home has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $158.49, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Kirkland’s Home Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and gifts in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including framed arts, mirrors, wall décors, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories, and artificial floral products.

