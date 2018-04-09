KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of KLA-Tencor worth $27,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA-Tencor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in KLA-Tencor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Underhill Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA-Tencor in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $54,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard P. Wallace sold 13,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $1,464,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,530 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,856. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. KLA-Tencor has a 1-year low of $87.93 and a 1-year high of $123.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16,221.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.24. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 85.81%. The company had revenue of $975.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. KLA-Tencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA-Tencor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from KLA-Tencor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. ValuEngine lowered shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS initiated coverage on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA-Tencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $135.00 to $115.98 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/kla-tencor-corp-klac-shares-sold-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system-updated-updated-updated.html.

KLA-Tencor Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.