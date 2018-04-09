Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Acquires 60,704 Shares of AT&T (T)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,704 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $4,126,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 789,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,688,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 36,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $35.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. AT&T has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $218,732.58, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $41.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $99,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Donovan purchased 27,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $998,932.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,477.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Sunday. HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.90 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Vetr upgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.68 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

