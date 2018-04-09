Klondex Mines Ltd (KDX) Receives C$3.87 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Klondex Mines Ltd (TSE:KDX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.87.

KDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank set a C$4.50 price objective on Klondex Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Clarus Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Klondex Mines in a report on Friday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Klondex Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. HC Wainwright lowered Klondex Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Klondex Mines from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, January 19th.

In other news, insider Global Resource Manag Waterton purchased 1,571,562 shares of Klondex Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,765,949.12. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,673,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,224.

Shares of TSE KDX opened at C$3.05 on Friday. Klondex Mines has a one year low of C$1.66 and a one year high of C$5.51.

Klondex Mines (TSE:KDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. Klondex Mines had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of C$80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$86.49 million.

About Klondex Mines

Klondex Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold and silver mining company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of over two gold and silver projects in north central Nevada, being the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada, the Midas mine and ore milling facility located in Nevada.

