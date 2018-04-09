Koch Industries Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,346 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,828,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,139,087,000 after purchasing an additional 521,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,901,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,309,000 after acquiring an additional 332,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,379,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,501,619,000 after acquiring an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,171,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $746,391,000 after acquiring an additional 142,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,024,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,476,000 after acquiring an additional 159,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Vetr raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.06 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.22.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $6.42 on Friday, reaching $212.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $126,394.88, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. 3M has a 52-week low of $188.62 and a 52-week high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.32%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total transaction of $742,051.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 35,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.14, for a total value of $8,849,169.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,757,665.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,628 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/koch-industries-inc-buys-new-holdings-in-3m-co-mmm-updated-updated.html.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.