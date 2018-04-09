Kohl’s (KSS) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cowen in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s previous close.

KSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.96.

KSS stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,145,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,150. The company has a market capitalization of $10,752.31, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Kevin Mansell sold 142,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $9,151,838.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Boneparth sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $496,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,006 shares of company stock worth $20,025,940. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 14.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 440,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 56,790 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 40.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 8.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates department stores in the United States. It offers private label, exclusive, and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products to children, men, and women customers. The company also sells its products online through Website Kohls.com. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 1,154 department stores, 12 FILA outlets, and 3 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

