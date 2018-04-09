Kohl’s (KSS) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.17

Media coverage about Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kohl’s earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7230946522085 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,089,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,149. Kohl’s has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,752.31, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.66.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Stephen E. Watson sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $272,955.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Mansell sold 142,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $9,151,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,666 shares of company stock valued at $18,808,714 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates department stores in the United States. It offers private label, exclusive, and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products to children, men, and women customers. The company also sells its products online through Website Kohls.com. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 1,154 department stores, 12 FILA outlets, and 3 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

